WEEK AHEAD: Fauntleroy YMCA progress report Wednesday

(WSB file photo)

What’s happened at the Fauntleroy YMCA since the possibility of closure shocked the community almost a year ago? It’s time for a progress report, says the YMCA (WSB sponsor), with changes over the year including expanded hours and programming. So, we’re reminding you, that progress report is expected at a “town hall”-style meeting at 6 pm Wednesday (December 4) in the Fellowship Hall of Fauntleroy Church (which shares its location with the Fauntleroy Y, at 9140 California SW). Last January, the Y convened an initial town-hall meeting about the challenges and needs, so you can come see – and ask questions about/provide feedback on – what’s happened since then.