VIDEO: Memories of Christmases past, and hope for the future, at The Mount’s first Hallelujah Lights

The candles were lit and the memories were flowing even before sunset as Providence Mount St. Vincent (WSB sponsor) held its first “Hallelujah Lights” event at sunset Wednesday. The light in the sky briefly outshone the lights of The Mount’s “singing tree”:

The Mount’s Molly Swain explained that the “singing tree” is lit to respond to sound nearby – whether it’s someone walking up and clapping their hands, or music, the lights will reflect the rhythm:

The singers you heard off-camera were the event’s featured group, local vocal ensemble The Starry Crowns:

Remembering the departed at Christmastime was a central reason for the gathering, and it is especially important at a place like The Mount, it was noted, as it’s the “last stop” for many. But it’s also a place of joy and hope, with its Intergenerational Preschool, whose students were scheduled to come out for carols and cocoa later in the event (we had to move on). You can see the tree, by the way, south of the central main entrance.