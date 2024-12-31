VIDEO: Highland Park neighborhood parades ‘Not-So-Silent’-ly on New Year’s Eve 2024

Story, photos and video by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Highland Park neighbors of all ages took to the streets on New Year’s Eve to walk in the annual “Not-So-Silent-Night Parade” organized by the Highland Park Improvement Club. The annual event has been going strong since 2009 (except for the COVID shutdown).

Neighbors gathered at the start of the parade route at the Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), drawing a crowd of well over 100:

The group paraded to the Riverview Playfields to celebrate the end of 2024, and to welcome (complete with festive luminarias) the arrival of 2025:

Here is our full video of the paraders: Highland Park New Year’s Eve parade

Here is our full video of the post-parade gathering at Riverview Playfields: Highland Park New Year’s Eve parade at Riverview (includes the lighting and swinging of the “sage comet” in honor of those dearly departed from us in 2025)

After the parade, organizers served hot chocolate and tasty treats:

Parade organizers dressed in festive attire for the occasion: