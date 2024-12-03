Trees, toys, Chief Sealth PTSA, Rotary, Toastmasters, Tae Kwon Do, trivia, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday photo by Gary Pro)

Here are highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can get a preview days, weeks, even months ahead, and our West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Second day you can go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), until noon, and “vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations. If you miss it today, they’re open for viewing 9 am-noon Mondays-Thursdays all month, plus one hour before the church’s upcoming holiday concerts (see the Holiday Guide).

FORGOTTEN CHILDREN’S FUND TOY DRIVE: This is the second week that you can bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the John L. Scott Westwood offices (WSB sponsor) on the breezeway at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton).

BLOOD DRIVE: BloodWorks Northwest is back in West Seattle today and other upcoming dates – sign up to donate!

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states – the work continues post-election – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

HOLIDAY LUNCH: 11:30 am at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) with live music – call ahead to be sure there’s room.

REGISTRATION FOR POTTERY CLASSES: Pottery classes are returning to the Alki Bathhouse in January, and registration opens today at noon.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting at noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), program details in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TAE KWON DO: First December class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club, all levels welcome, 6 pm at High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PTSA SWEETS & SOCIAL: 6:30 pm in the school library, meet up with the CSIHS PTSA for treats and updates – bring something to share if you want! (2600 SW Thistle)

TOASTMASTERS 832: “Join us online at 6:30 p.m. to work on your public speaking, communication, and leadership skills! RSVP for Zoom link: wstoastmasters832@gmail.com.”

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five trivia options for Tuesday – new, 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

