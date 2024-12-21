TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘Fun display with 2 modes of transportation’

Thanks to Yvonne for sending the photo! Here’s how she describes tonight’s featured lights, as seen on her walking route: “Here is a Santa sled taking off northbound from a snowy rooftop and there is a southbound holiday train on the front of the house complete with engine and caboose with festive laden cars inbetween. A fun display with 2 modes of transportation! Located on 32nd Ave. SW between SW Elmgrove and SW Kenyon Streets.” Still at least four more nights to showcase Christmas lights, so you still have time to suggest a location (with or without photo), westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you! (See every display we’ve shown already by scrolling through this WSB archive.)