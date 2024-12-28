THINK SPRING! Season tickets on sale for West Seattle Junction FC and Rhodies FC soccer seasons. Tryout time, too

Looking for inspiration to dream past the winter grayness? The owners of West Seattle’s pre-pro soccer clubs offer a reason:

Attention, West Seattle soccer fans! The moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here — season tickets for the 2025 season of West Seattle Junction FC and West Seattle Rhodies FC are now available for purchase! For just $100-$150 per season ticket ($20.00 discount on 4 or more), you can secure your spot to cheer on our own talented semi-pro men’s and women’s teams as they take the field in the 2025 upcoming season at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex and compete against regional teams like Ballard FC, Tacoma Stars, Big Foot FC, and Lane Co FC.. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and family for an unforgettable soccer experience May – July.

This will be the second season for Junction FC, first for Rhodies FC.

P.S. Both teams are about to have free, open tryouts in West Seattle – Junction FC today and tomorrow, Rhodies FC January 4-5.