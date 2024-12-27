The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Another quiet list for today/tonight, in the stretch between holidays, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Closed today and tomorrow (otherwise open Fridays/Saturdays).

SSC GARDEN CENTER & NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Both also closed until January.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC: School’s out but this longrunning event is still on 4-6 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT OUNCES: Nightly after dusk till close (closing times vary; see Ounces hours here):

This Holiday Season, experience the magic of the Holidays every night at Ounces with Holiday Lights, Christmas Music, a 20 ft Santa, Festive Inflatables & Decor, Holiday Beer & Cider on Tap, FREE Candy Canes and more festive fun for all! Stop in any Tuesday-Sunday from dusk till close to experience the holiday magic!

(3809 Delridge Way SW, through January 5)

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for the ambience of this tasting room/wine bar, back open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, timed entries start at 5 pm. Tickets and info hereLIVE AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Art Frankel, Gordon Assadi on violin, and Tim Moran on mandolin, 7-9 pm. No cover, all ages.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

THE SKYLARK: Closed tonight but back open tomorrow for this month’s West End Girls show.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Topspin tonight! (4547 California SW)

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists, calendar, and/or (last call for New Year’s Eve/Day!) Holiday Guide, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!