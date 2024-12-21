SUNDAY PREVIEWS: Bonus food drive; local dancers’ ‘Nutcracker Suites’

Advance alerts about two Sunday events of note:

EXTRA FOOD DRIVE: Robbin Peterson from the West Seattle Food Bank tells us the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle will be back at the south end of the Farmers Market tomorrow – California/Alaska – with “a final push to collect non-perishables for WSFB. While the holiday spirit inspires generosity, January often brings a sharp drop in donations—but the need remains. Contributions now will ensure we have the food to support families when regular distributions resume after the holiday. Let’s stock the shelves and start the new year with hope and abundance for all!” Find the booth at the market 10 am-2 pm.

DANCE! WEST SEATTLE: Back during the November West Seattle Art Walk, we recorded that video of Dance! West Seattle previewing “Nutcracker Suites” at Alki Arts. Tomorrow, 1:30 pm at Highline Performing Arts Center, you can see the full show, and Dance! West Seattle asked us to share this final invitation:

On the search for holiday cheer this Sunday? You are cordially invited to join Dance! West Seattle as we perform Nutcracker Suites, a newly choreographed ballet offered to the greater community. This fresh, engaging, charming show is filled with holiday spirit, providing the perfect opportunity for a delightful afternoon out at a great price!

Our 1st Act will be performed by all D!WS students showing demonstrations of what they are working on in classes, followed by our 2nd Act of Nutcracker Suites! Limited tickets are still available for ONLY $28, with no additional taxes or fees, and going quickly! Less than 100 tickets remain! Please email us at info@dancewestseattle.com to secure your seats for tomorrow’s incredible show!