REMINDER: Alki Beach Polar Bear Swim is on for New Year’s Day 2025, eleven days away!

(File photo by Robert Spears)

We brought you first word in November that the annual Alki Beach Polar Bear Swim was on again for January 1, 2025, after covering an Alki Community Council meeting at which organizer Mark Ufkes was one of the guests. Today, for anyone who missed that first announcement, Mark has just sent this reminder:

Alki Beach Polar Bear Swim

New Years Day – January 1, 2025, in front of Duke’s West Seattle

Make sure that you are in good health if you participate.



We go into the water at 10:00 am sharp; after a group countdown from 10, 9, 8 . . . There will be a huge crowd (well over 1,000 last year), so plan accordingly. Line up and down the beach. Spread out. Holding hands with someone you love makes going into the water much easier. Trust me on this. Once the countdown begins, get ready to run. And keep your kids close.

Wear good water shoes, bring a large towel and a warm sweater to put on after you get out of the water. And remember, the water will be warmer than the air, making the experience much more pleasant.

In that brief moment, as you run into the water, you will be surrounded by joy and laughter from the huge crowd. The entire beach is filled with cheering, abundance and happiness. It’s really quite amazing. And the crowd watching us from the sidewalk will be cheering too, with a touch of envy, for not joining us.

So, wash away the complexities of 2024, and your fears too. And as you come out of the water, you will bask in the unlimited possibilities that life offers to each of us in the New Year.

Whatever it is that you want in life, go for it. That is what the New Year, and our great nation, is telling us. Enjoy life and go for it.

Everyone has a GREAT time. You will too.

Sincerely,

Mark Ufkes and Lois Schipper (20-year Alki Polar Bear veterans)