Remembering Gary L. Moore, 1944-2024

Family and friends are remembering Gary Moore and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Gary Lee Moore

August 1, 1944 – November 6, 2024

Gary Lee Moore was born on August 1, 1944, at West Seattle Hospital in the Junction. And for his entire life, he never strayed far from West Seattle — it was always home. He moved up the hill in 1994, West Seattle remained his heart and soul. Gary lost his father, Harry, in a shop accident when he was just 15 years old, but with his mother May and older sister Sharon by his side, he navigated life with a mischievous spirit and a love for adventure.

As a child and teenager, Gary was a rascal, always finding trouble and stirring up mischief. He and his best friend, Jeff, once stole all the street signs in the Fauntleroy neighborhood and hid them in Gary’s mother’s basement. Weeks later, a local officer jokingly asked Gary what they were planning to do with all those signs, and Gary was stunned—he couldn’t figure out how they had been caught. He and his friends knew all the local officers well, and they were often on friendly terms. In fact, one of his favorite pranks involved trying to steal the cow from the top of a local grocery store using his mom’s clothesline. For Gary, life was always full of laughter and adventure.

He attended school in the West Seattle area, where he played baseball throughout his childhood and eventually added football to the mix. However, Gary didn’t get along with his football coach and as an adult, when Gary moved into a new house on the hill, he discovered that his new neighbor was none other than Coach. With a chuckle, Gary said, “Well, I guess God isn’t done with me yet.” It wasn’t long before the two of them became friends.

Gary graduated in 1962 and went on to work at Junction Feed and Seed and in pest control for a local friend’s father. But it was his apprenticeship with the Boilermakers Union, which he completed almost right out of high school, that set him on his true path. After earning his journeyman’s papers, Gary worked in the shipyards during shutdowns in Alaska before finding a long and fulfilling career with Seattle City Light. He worked there for over 40 years, developing a reputation as a dedicated craftsman and a genuinely good person.

Gary was part of the smaller group that kept his high school class together. Every five years, they organized reunions that were always well-attended, with Gary at the heart of it all. He made sure to keep track of everyone, calling and checking in with his classmates to ensure no one was left behind. These reunions were filled with laughter and fond memories. Gary also played an active role in the City Light Employees Association (CLEA), helping organize picnics, parties, and the annual Christmas luncheon. Even after he retired, he stayed involved with the Retired CLEA board. He was the ultimate people person, never meeting anyone he didn’t like.

Gary’s family was the most important part of his life. He married Paula, with whom he had two children — Jarrett and Shamayn — who were his pride and joy. In 1993, Gary married the love of his life, Lynne Boyce, in a ceremony at Lincoln Park in West Seattle. Gary often joked with his steel crew that one day he’d marry the boss’s daughter. When Lynne became his boss at Seattle City Light, Gary quipped, “Well, I guess I’ll just marry the boss.” Together, Gary and Lynne shared a deep love for one another that lasted throughout their marriage.

Gary loved his work at Seattle City Light, where he had the rare privilege of going places few people ever see — working deep inside dams, climbing transmission towers high in the mountains, and hanging off the side of microwave reflector dishes 1,500 feet above the ground. He was a gifted welder and a highly skilled craftsman, but more than that, Gary was a social hub. He was so popular that people often sought him out for advice or simply to enjoy a good conversation. He worked with a group of people he considered more than just co-workers—they were a second family. Their camaraderie grew as they spent weeks together in bunkhouses during long projects, forging lifelong friendships in places like Boundary Dam in Eastern Washington. Gary quickly befriended the locals wherever he worked, and his crew affectionately dubbed him the “Social Director.”

Gary was a proud union man, a lifelong member of Local 77 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). He valued the friendships he built there and cherished the sense of community that came with being part of the union.

One of Gary’s greatest passions was cars — especially racing. He raced his Corvette at SRI and there fell in love with the classic Shelby Cobras. After years of saving and researching, he finally got his own Cobra, and he enjoyed many sunny days driving around with friends who shared his love for gearhead culture.

Gary’s love of people extended to his many lifelong friends. He and his friends regularly gathered for get-togethers. As the self-appointed “social director,” Gary planned everything—from baseball games and museum tours to simple coffee outings. Every year, they went on an annual fishing trip to Alaska. What started as camping trips in sleeping bags soon upgraded to air mattresses, then motorhomes, and eventually, top-of-the-line fish camps with guides. Those trips were filled with laughter, and good-natured mischief. They liked to enjoy single malt scotch and cigars, Gary’s favorites, while telling stories — some funny, some heartfelt.

Gary was also known for his love of travel. He and Lynne made it a priority to take one big trip each year, saving up overtime to explore the world. They traveled to places near and far, including Lemmon, South Dakota, where Gary’s father had been raised. Gary made friends wherever he went and stayed in touch with them for decades, proving that his ability to connect with people was something he never lost.

Gary was a proud West Seattleite and loved his neighborhood, especially the Fauntlee Crest area. He was often affectionately called the “Mayor of West Seattle,” and in his younger years, he was dubbed “The Honorable Gary Moore” and it stuck for his whole life, always being known as The Honorable, far and wide. His deep love for the area, and for the people who lived there, never wavered. He remained friends with many of his neighbors, and he cherished the sense of community they shared.

Gary passed away peacefully in his sleep after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynne; his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Paula Johnson; his children, Jarrett (Kellie) Moore and Shamayn (Juan) Carrion; his grandchildren, Frances (Will), Isabel/Lulu, Cecilia, Jorge Jr., Katrina, JuanJose/Jay (Ally), and JosePaul/JP (Belen); his great-grandchildren, Melania/Mimi, Belladonna, Sophia, Briar, Colbie, Rosalita and Elijah; as well as numerous in-laws, extended family, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, May and Harry Moore, and his sister Sharon.

Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His warmth, his generosity, and his love for people will live on in the countless lives he touched.

The family would also like to thank with deep appreciation Simon, Blanca, and everyone who took such incredibly great care of Gary at European Senior Care.

In lieu of flowers, Gary requested that donations be made in his honor to Parkinson’s research, specifically to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, Northwest Chapter.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at Fauntleroy Church in early Spring. Details will be shared closer to the date.