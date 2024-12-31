Our list for West Seattle New Year’s Eve 2024

(Pink clouds to the west at sunrise – photo sent by Janice Christiansen)

Happy New Year’s Eve! From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here’s what we have on the list for today/tonight:

FARE-FREE TRANSIT: See this morning’s traffic etc. roundup for info on who’s not charging you to ride today/tonight.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (AND DAY) WALKS: “The Emerald City Wanderers again will host noncompetitive walks on New Year’s Eve and Day, starting at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW). Different 5K and 10K walks will be offered on each day. On New Year’s Eve start any time between 4 and 7 PM from the Church, and enjoy hot soups and treats afterward in the Church community room. On New Year’s Day start any time between 9 AM and noon, with hot soups and snacks afterward. This is a great way to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025. Donations are requested. Info: Mike Nagan at m.nagan@comcast.net.”

NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT PARADE: Highland Park Improvement Club will again lead a neighborhood walk/parade with noisemakers on NYE to say goodbye to the old year. Details:

Celebrate the arrival of the New Year with friends and neighbors with an all-ages, family-friendly march through Highland Park. An annual event since 2009 (with the exception of the COVID shutdown), the Not-So-Silent-Night Parade is a community celebration to ring in the new year. All ages welcome. 5:30- 6 pm: Assemble at the Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW). The store will be open for mingling, snacks and libations. 6 pm: Parade begins Bring your personal noise or music makers and festive lighting, and help ring in 2025 as we parade down to the Riverview Playfields for a ceremonial goodbye to the old and welcome to the new! Tips & Info We parade via sidewalks primarily on quiet side streets

The route is approximately one mile, with some moderate hills. Folks are welcome to join in at any point.

This is an all-weather event! Light up your umbrella, wear your snow boots, come bundled up for whatever the season brings us.

Don’t feel up to walking? Onlookers are welcome to wave and cheer us on – or meet the marchers at the end of our route to join the ceremony and hospitality table by the Playfields. Route ends at SW Webster and 11th Ave SW. Pets may want to stay home — it can get loud!

NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW AT TIM’S TAVERN: Seven bands! Doors 6 pm, show 6:30 pm, all ages. Details here. (16th/98th, White Center)

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT WEST SEATTLE BOWL/THREE9 LOUNGE: 7 pm-midnight, book ASAP. Details in our calendar listing.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT MAHARAJA: DJ Kingblind! 8 pm until 2025, at Maharaja in The Junction (4542 California SW).

NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW AT THE SKYLARK: Live music at The Skylark with Cofgod, Our Ex Parris, Manatee Alchemy, Déjalo, doors at 8, music at 9, 21+. Free champagne toast at midnight! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm-2 am, book ASAP. Details in our calendar listing.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT WEST SEATTLE BREWING: 10 pm, DJ Raw One with hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT POGGIE TAVERN: Champagne toast at midnight. (4717 California SW)

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINING: See the Holiday Guide for info, including our list of New Year’s Day restaurants that also are open tonight.

SPACE NEEDLE FIREWORKS, DRONES, LIGHTS: Yes, the Space Needle plans fireworks, a drone show, and a light show again to greet 2025. Ten-minute light shows at 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30, then the big show starts a few minutes before midnight. If you’re going down to the West Seattle waterfront to watch from across the bay, go early to get a spot!

Anything to add/change? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!