HOLIDAY PREVIEW: Hallelujah Lights at The Mount on Wednesday

(Photo courtesy of The Mount)

That’s the “Singing Tree” on the grounds of Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW; WSB sponsor), which will host “Hallelujah Lights” this Wednesday night (December 18th) and sent this invitation for us to share with you:

During this holiday season, we’re excited to invite our West Seattle neighbors to a heartfelt evening of reflection, candle lighting and live music by The Starry Crowns and the lighting of our special Singing Tree, as we lift spirits in community and remember those who are no longer with us.

Wednesday, December 18

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

(Meet us by the Singing Tree on the southeast corner of the front lawn)

Feel free to stay for cocoa, caroling, and community time from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.