HOLIDAY GIVING: Last call to help domestic-violence survivors via CAPERS’ Giving Tree

(CAPERS’ giving tree, photographed last weekend by Mel)

Got some room in your heart and budget for a little more holiday giving? Every year, CAPERS in The Junction has a Giving Tree for Hickman House, which helps domestic-violence survivors. Tomorrow (Sunday, December 22) is the last day to swap an “ornament” on the tree for a new, unwrapped gift item, so today you can stop in and get one or more ornaments to go shop to fulfill the gift wish. Details from CAPERS:

The CAPERS Giving Tree is a neighborhood collaboration that helps support women and families who are survivors of domestic violence at Hickman House, a local transitional residence. Since 1990, this tradition has brightened the lives of hundreds of families through the generous support of our community. This Giving Tree is a beautiful example of neighbors helping neighbors, and a testament to the kindness and compassion of our West Seattle community. Over the years, thousands of gifts have been collected, making a meaningful impact on countless lives. We invite you to become part of this wonderful tradition. Stop by CAPERS for more details and to select your star. Together, we can make the season magical for families in need. Thank you for your generosity this holiday season!

1. How It Works: Choose a Star: Stars, lovingly crafted by Hickman House staff, are hung on the Giving Tree in our store.

2. Purchase a Gift: Pick a star, fulfill the wish, and purchase the requested item. Gift cards to local businesses are also welcome.

3. Return by December 22: Bring the unwrapped gift back to the store by December 22.

What Happens Next: The gifts are delivered to Hickman House families, spreading joy and hope to those in need.