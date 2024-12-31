HELPING: 1 truckload donated, room and time for more at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance donation drive

Words of thanks, and a renewed invitation, regarding a clothing-donation drive continuing beyond the holiday season:

The West Seattle Food Bank/Clothesline clothing and food drive continues at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance in West Seattle. We have already taken a truckload of clothes to the Helpline, and we’ll drop off another load this Thursday. Our plan is to continue collecting donations of clothing and food through the end of January. Thanks so much to those who dropped off much-needed cold-weather clothing and food, and thanks to the West Seattle Food Bank and Clothesline for their hard work.

The Dave Newman State Farm Insurance office (one of WSB’s longest-running sponsors) is at 3435 California SW. The office is open for donations Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. Tuesdays 9 am to 2 pm, except for holidays.