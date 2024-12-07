HAPPENING NOW: Toy drive at Seattle Fire Station 29 in North Admiral

(WSB photos)

Yet another chance to give today! Those were among the first toys donated at Fire Station 29 in North Admiral this afternoon, when the SFD two-hour Toys For Tots drive got going. Here’s the crew at Station 29 ready to accept your donations of new, unwrapped toys until 3 pm:

This is the only station in West Seattle among the six citywide that are participating in today’s drive, which continues until 3 pm. Just show up and drop off, on the east side of the station, which is at 2130 Ferry Avenue SW.