HAPPENING NOW: First of two pre-holiday events at Easy Street Records

(WSB photos)

This is not an official “Shop Late Thursday” in The Junction, but there’s at least one place you CAN shop late tonight … Easy Street Records is hosting a mini-Holiday Bazaar in the café area until 9 pm. We dropped in and visited two artists – Hannah from Rubbish Goods, who makes clay creations:

And Alexander K. Harris, who’s a photographer and illustrator:

Easy Street has another holiday event coming up this Sunday night (December 22nd) – the annual photo sessions with Cocoa Cris Cringle, 4:30-7 pm, a “funraiser” – $20, goes to charities. No appointment needed – just show up!