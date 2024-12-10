HAPPENING NOW: First chance for feedback on Southwest Teen Life Center play-area replacement. Teens’ input sought. (Survey, too!)

That’s the one and only visual you’ll find at the drop-in event happening right now at Seattle Parks’ Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle, enter from the south side). It’s a board with possible elements for its play-area replacement – but there’s a twist. Project manager Colin Campbell tells WSB that they’re really hoping to hear from teenagers because there’s a strong chance the replacement (for which $720,000 is budgeted, from a grant) will be all or partly geared toward teens, since the SWTLC is, well, a center for teens, and the neighborhood already has a traditional play area (uphill and west, on Seattle Public Schools-owned property, where the old Denny IMS used to be). You can stop in until 6 pm (free drinks and snacks!) to offer your thoughts (when we dropped in, just one comment was written – “swings are important”) and/or you can answer this new online survey, which will be open until January 2. Campbell says the playground is being replaced because the department tries to keep its play structures on a 20-years-or-so replacement cycle. This is only the first design discussion; the next one is likely to have “design concepts” on display.