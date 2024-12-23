From cookies to history, here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Monday

(On the Duwamish River – photo by Don Brubeck)

Pre-holiday quiet is settling in, but we still have these events from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (if there are any cancellations we haven’t yet heard of, please text 206-293-6302):

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Blood-donation pop-up in West Seattle today – check if appointments remain.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Another chance this morning to go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). “Vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations.

LIBRARIES’ LAST DAY BEFORE HOLIDAY CLOSURE: Seattle Public Library facilities are closed Christmas Eve and Day, so today’s a good day to visit.

CHRISTMAS COOKIES: “The Christmas People are again be collecting homemade Christmas Cookies at West Seattle Coworking, 9030 35th Avenue SW, Monday, 23rd and Tuesday 24th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Cookies may also be dropped off at our main kitchen location, Artisan Community Kitchen, 10836 East Marginal Way S.,Tukwila, daily through Tuesday, Dec. 24: 9 AM to 5 PM. We are hoping for 9000 cookies which will be assorted and distributed daily to 12 shelters and centers. Also food preparers and drivers are needed. Please call us for information. Fred Hutchinson and Ruth Bishop, co-founders. 206-719-4979″

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Open 11 am-5 pm for that tuneful last-minute shopping! (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor)

NORTHSTAR POP-UP: Added shopping 11 am-2 pm at this West Seattle pop-up closing out a longtime Pike Place Market business. (7138 30th SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

COMMEMORATION OF 1910 CHRISTMAS TRUCE: 7 pm at Highland Park Community of Christ, a non-sectarian history presentation – from our detailed calendar listing:

On Christmas Eve 1914, the guns of World War I fell silent. All along a 500-mile front soldiers wandered into No Man’s Land to meet their enemies, armed only with curiosity and good wishes. The wildcat ceasefire was a spontaneous outbreak of peace in one of the most unlikely places. 2024 is the 110th anniversary of this incredible event. A non-sectarian commemoration of that occasion, and a reflection on peace in our own time, will take place December 23rd at the Highland Park Community of Christ church building (8611 11th Ave SW). Doors will open at 6 pm, with the program starting at 7 pm, ending around 8:30.

(8611 11th SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnamhas music Monday nights, with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm, it’s Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, and/or our Holiday Guide, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!