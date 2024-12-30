FOLLOWUP: Winter Wander 2024 winners and gratitude!

West Seattle’s only holiday-season scavenger hunt keeps growing every year! Winter Wander creator Alice Kuder asked us to share this wrapup of how it went this season:

Thanks to the more than 200 fun-loving West Seattleites who participated in this year’s Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt, the event easily met its goals to provide free family fun, promote local small businesses, and solidify a West Seattle holiday tradition.

Collectively, Wanderers solved 25 clues that led them to 15 local businesses. They submitted 377 selfies to win more than $800 in prizes! There’s no way of telling how many smiles and how much laughter everyone shared, but all reports point to lots of both.

Prize donations from the businesses filled three Flee Bags® donated by event orchestrator Alice Kuder, Disaster Preparedness Coach with Just in Case, LLC. Alice is also a real-estate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, NW Real Estate.

Three lucky teams were chosen by random drawing to win the prize bags. Those teams were: The Merry Medlocks; Cotton-Headed Ninny-Muggins; and, 34th scAVEngers.

Mark your calendars now for the 6th annual Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt, which is scheduled for Dec. 5-15, 2025. If you want to be notified when registration opens in November, send your request to Alice@JustInCasePlans.com. You can contact Alice at the same address if you own a local business and would like to be featured in next year’s Winter Wander.

Thank you to all past, present, and future Wanderers! You make West Seattle the Best Seattle!

Following is a list (in no particular order) of the 15 local businesses that enthusiastically participated in Winter Wander 2024 and their associated clues. Please reward them with your patronage!

How many could you have solved?

Clue: If your angle is to test your skill, this gem of a store isn’t “run of the mill.”

Solution: Emerald Water Anglers – 4707 California Ave SW

Clue: A centripetal force infuses the Junction; at California and Oregon there’s many a function.

Solution: Center for Active Living – 4217 SW Oregon St.

Clue: Fish and rice are more than okay. Add healthy toppings at ____ ____.

Solution: Just Poké – 4735 42nd Ave SW

Clue: Full or crescent, whatever the phase, our wellness goods are sure to amaze.

Solution: Moon Room Shop and Wellness – 5902 California Ave SW

Clue: Come for the gallery, stay for the fun. Create, sip and laugh with everyone!

Solution: Alki Arts – 6030 California Ave SW

Clue: Go West of California for spirits galore. Add burgers and sports, who could want more?

Solution: Whisky West – 6451 California Ave SW

Clue: Between Red and Yellow we will show how weights and treads make fitness grow.

Solution: Orangetheory Fitness – 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW, Suite 130

Clue: A Cuban sandwich will bring you luck with boiled peanuts from my truck.

Solution: Aimee Owenz – 9050 35th Ave SW

Clue: Strength training for all on Avalon; with coaches and classes there’s no time to yawn.

Solution: Seattle Strength and Performance – 2942 SW Avalon Way

Clue: Sharing is good, my mama always said. Don’t need a full office? Try coworking instead.

Solution: West Seattle Coworking – 3703-C California Ave SW

Clue: Above the Bowl it’s not too freaky to have a drink at our cool tiki.

Solution: Three 9 Lounge – 4505 39th Ave SW

Clue: For packing and shipping we’re the best. So many services at _______ ____

Solution: Mailbox West – 6523 California Ave SW

Clue: Of clothing and homewares, curators are we. Vintage is our specialty.

Solution: Doll Parts Collective – 4832 California Ave SW

Clue: To kids in need, we bring cheer. Please donate now or volunteer!

Solution: WestSide Baby – 10002 14th Ave SW

Clue: Red tree, blue tree, green tree, white, make these grounds colorful and bright!

Solution: Florence of Seattle Assisted Living – 8424 16th Ave SW

Special thanks to Randy Winn, who contributed much of the creativity that made the clues so much fun, and to West Seattle Blog for their help in promoting the event.