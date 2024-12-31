COUNTDOWN: 1 week until West Seattle Preschool Fair

Preschool-shopping for your little one(s)? One week from tonight, you can meet reps from 15 local preschools, all in one place! The West Seattle Preschool Fair is set for Tuesday night, January 7th, 5:30 pm, and is sponsoring WSB to be extra-certain you hear about it. Here’s the latest:
Looking for the right preschool for your child? Attend the West Seattle Preschool Fair in the Hope School Gym (4100 SW Genesee) January 7th to visit 15 local preschools and learn what each program has to offer your child! No RSVP necessary.
Parking is available on the street or in the parking lot on the corner of 41st & Genesee St (East side of 41st).
Schools Attending:
ARK Preschool
Bloom Preschool
Cometa Playschool
Community School of West Seattle
Fauntleroy Children’s Center
Giddens School
Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School
Holy Rosary Preschool
Hope Lutheran School
Our Lady of Guadalupe Early Learning Center
South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools
Southwest Early Learning Bilingual Preschool
St. Bernadette Early Learning Center
The Cove School
Westside School
The Preschool Fair is a drop-in event, 5:30-7 pm next Tuesday.
