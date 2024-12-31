COUNTDOWN: 1 week until West Seattle Preschool Fair

Preschool-shopping for your little one(s)? One week from tonight, you can meet reps from 15 local preschools, all in one place! The West Seattle Preschool Fair is set for Tuesday night, January 7th, 5:30 pm, and is sponsoring WSB to be extra-certain you hear about it. Here’s the latest:

The Preschool Fair is a drop-in event, 5:30-7 pm next Tuesday.