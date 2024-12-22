Christmas Lights Run, Cocoa Cris Cringle, cookie collection, concert, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Pileated Woodpecker on Lincoln Park beach – photo by Susan Romanenghi)

Again today, we have two lists for you – first, the holiday happenings, from our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FOOD DRIVE: Bring nonperishable food donations to the West Seattle Kiwanis Club booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market today, 10 am-2 pm, as previewed here!

PATHFINDER K-8 WREATH SALES: As featured in the Holiday Guide, the school’s beloved handmade wreaths are on sale just south of the Farmers’ Market one last time today, 10 am-2 pm at California/Alaska, plus available online. (California/Alaska)

JET CITY LABS’ SMALL-BIZ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, stop in to see who’s selling what at Jet City Labs for your holiday needs, whims, and dreams! (4547 California SW)

HANUKKAH CRAFTS: From the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle:

Menorah Workshop at The Home Depot (Delridge/Orchard) at 10:00 am – Come build your very own Chanukah game!

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Open 7 days a week until Christmas – that includes 11 am-5 pm today. (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor)

NORTHSTAR TRADING POP-UP: Sheepskin creations formerly sold at Pike Place Market, closeout at a West Seattle pop-up, 12-4 pm today. (7038 31st SW)

BAKE AND DONATE CHRISTMAS COOKIES: “The Christmas People will once again be collecting homemade Christmas Cookies at West Seattle Coworking, 9030 35th Avenue SW, beginning today, 1 to 4 PM.. Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Cookies may also be dropped off at our main kitchen location, Artisan Community Kitchen, 10836 East Marginal Way S.,Tukwila, daily through Tuesday, Dec. 24: 9 AM to 5 PM. We are hoping for 9000 cookies which will be assorted and distributed daily to 12 shelters and centers. Also food preparers and drivers are needed. Please call us for information. Fred Hutchinson and Ruth Bishop, co-founders. 206-719-4979”

DANCE! WEST SEATTLE: Presenting “The Nutcracker Suites” at 1:30 pm, Highline Performing Arts Center (Burien) – ticket info is in our calendar listing and preview.

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: ArtsWest‘s holiday musical closes today with a sold-out performance.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH CONCERT AND FESTIVAL OF TREES: Christmas concert at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 4 pm. “Enjoy a free performance of seasonal music for choir, soloists, and instrumentalists in the sanctuary. Fellowship Hall will be open an hour before (starting at 3 pm) for viewing of the Festival of Trees.” Bring nonperishable food donations to “vote” for your favorite tree(s) by placing the item(s) beneath the tree(s)!

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE AT EASY STREET: 4:30-7 pm, $20 cash/Venmo (benefits charity). Most-fun “Santa” pics of the season. (4559 California SW)

GIVING TREE AT CAPERS: Last day for annual giving tree for families at Hickman House – stop in and claim a star, and bring back the gift by 5 pm closing time today. (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT OUNCES: Nightly after dusk till close* (closing times vary; see Ounces hours here):

This Holiday Season, experience the magic of the Holidays every night at Ounces with Holiday Lights, Christmas Music, a 20 ft Santa, Festive Inflatables & Decor, Holiday Beer & Cider on Tap, FREE Candy Canes and more festive fun for all! Stop in any Tuesday-Sunday from dusk till close to experience the holiday magic!

(3809 Delridge Way SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER CHRISTMAS LIGHTS RUN: The one and only original run to see Christmas lights! Gather at the shop (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 5:30 pm for a leisurely run to see some of the neighborhood’s best and brightest, then re-gather for beverages and festivities afterward.

WHITE CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: This year at 16th/98th, 5:30 pm.

And here’s the non-holiday list with everything else – mostly from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens!), plus beverages, holiday greenery, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to make your project happen, or to assemble a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BABY MOTOR-SKILLS PLAY GROUP: 3:30 pm at Viva Arts, geared toward 3 months to pre-crawling. Preregister here. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring – and/or in our Holiday Guide (which runs through New Year’s Day)? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!