Celebration of life planned January 2 for James G. Barnecut, 1951-2024

Family and friends will gather January 2 to celebrate the life of Jim Barnecut. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community now:

JAMES GEORGE BARNECUT

January 2, 1951 – December 11, 2024

James (“Jim”) is resting in peace after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Jim is survived by Jamie K. Barnecut, the love of his life and spouse of almost 40 years. He is also survived by his two adult children, Nicholas J. Barnecut and Rachel J. Barnecut (Norman Wu) and grandson, Ezra James Barnecut-Wu.

Jim was born to the late Richard and Dolores Barnecut. He is survived by his siblings: Margaret, Mary Ellen and Andrew. Like his parents, Jim lived, worked, and raised his family in West Seattle. He attended Lafayette Elementary, Madison Jr. High and West Seattle High School (Class of 1969). He continued his education at the University of Washington (1973) and the University of Puget Sound School of Law (1977).

Jim and Jamie worked side by side in their West Seattle “mom and pop” law office for decades. Jim frequently commented that “she wasn’t bad to work for.” This was consistent with his oft-repeated characterization of his wife as bright, beautiful, and hard-working.

Jim was enthusiastic about sports as both a participant and spectator. He enjoyed outdoor activities, particularly hiking and climbing. He summited most of the major peaks in this area. There was an expectation of much more golf in the future because it was a sport that he had enjoyed and struggled with. Two aces were somehow recorded along the way together with the customary collection of “x’s,” both of which are verifiable by credible witnesses.

Family trips to Mexico, Whistler, B.C., and time spent at the family vacation home on Hood Canal will be fondly remembered. After retiring from his law practice in 2021, Jim was especially fortunate to be able to travel with his family to Hawaii, Iceland, Ireland, and Denmark.

Jim was blessed with a loving wife and has always said that his proudest accomplishment and legacy are his two children, whom he adored and revered with pride.

We will forever cherish and hold him close to our hearts and he will always be our strong man.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in West Seattle on January 2, 2025. For details, please email: JGBmemories@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations “In memory of James Barnecut” may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and/or to Evergreen Health Foundation. Please visit EmmickFunerals.com/obituary/James-Barnecut to sign an online guest book, send condolences, and/or share memories or photos of Jim.