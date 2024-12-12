12 possibilities for your West Seattle Monday

(Seen in Gatewood – WSB photo)

Here’s our list for your first Monday in December, from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: First day you can go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), until noon, and “vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations. If you miss it today, they’re open for viewing 9 am-noon Mondays-Thursdays all month, plus one hour before the church’s upcoming holiday concerts.

FORGOTTEN CHILDREN’S FUND TOY DRIVE: Today starts the second week that you can bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the John L. Scott Westwood offices (WSB sponsor) on the breezeway at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton).

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), for kids 0-2.

BINGO! Monday nights at Locust Cider on Alki, 6 pm. (2820 Alki SW)

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Four places to play tonight! Every-other-week music quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night calm – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: More Monday night calm – the Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – Monday nights, live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm is the start time for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

