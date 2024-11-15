West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Two of West Seattle’s Toys for Tots drives await your gift(s)

November 15, 2024 10:55 am
Want to make this a happier holiday season for kids? Donating new, unwrapped toys to Toys for Tots is a great way to do that – here are updates on two local drives, first from Denis Shapiro at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle:

Industrious has volunteered to be a Toys for Tots collection site, joining C & P Coffee (5612 California SW) and Northwest Art & Frame (4733 California SW, collection box shown above). Two carloads of toys have been sent to the Marines’ warehouse. Toy collection is slower than last year because there were no donations in October. Unwrapped toys can be taken to these businesses or to the Kiwanis booth on the south end of the Farmers Market on Sundays. Last day to donate is December 10th.

And here’s another Toys for Tots dropoff spot in West Seattle:

NORTHWEST INSURANCE GROUP: This longtime WSB sponsor at 5431 California SW is again collecting toys too. John Moore at Northwest Insurance Group says you can stop by before December 11 to drop off your toy donation(s) – their office hours are 8:30 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays.

  • Just wondering November 15, 2024 (11:45 am)
    Is there a suggested list for age groups most in need of gifts?  There was nothing on the Toys for Tots Website.

    • WSB November 15, 2024 (12:03 pm)
      Here’s why. They explain, “Toys for Tots does not publish a list of appropriate toys to donate. If such a list were created, most would follow it, resulting in a limited selection of items to distribute in each community. We would rather our donors consider what might be an appropriate gift for their own child/relative, purchase the item, and donate to Toys for Tots.”

