YOU CAN HELP: If you have a few extra hours, The Center for Active Living has possibilities

(Photo by Holli Margell)

The Center for Active Living runs on volunteer power. That means you, if you have a little extra time. Volunteer coordinator Danny Perez says this is what they’re looking for right now:

The Center for Active Living (formerly the Senior Center of West Seattle) at 4127 SW Oregon St is currently in need of volunteers to fill various positions. Volunteers can enjoy connecting with fellow volunteers and seniors in a friendly, relaxed environment. The Center is seeking to fill the following volunteer positions:

Café Attendant: Mondays and/or Fridays from 11 am-2 pm; take customer orders and prepare sandwiches and salads in The Center’s onsite café

Dining Room Attendant: Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 10am-1pm; Serve beverages and prepared meals to seniors participating in our Community Dining program

Retail Sales Clerk/Cashier: provide general customer assistance in The Center Thrift Shop

Westside Friends: provide companionship and support to seniors in their home location in West Seattle

Must be 18 years of age or older, and shifts are generally weekdays during the day, and can be two to three hours in duration. Flexible scheduling options are available. To apply, click this link to complete a volunteer application or email dannyp@wscenter.org