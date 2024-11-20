WINDSTORM AFTERMATH: West Seattle tree trouble and other damage

We mentioned a lot of tree trouble in last night’s windstorm coverage, and now in daylight we’re getting a look at that and other damage:

Thanks to Jonathan for the photo above. That’s the big tree that fell on Walnut Avenue last night: “We live on 41st and heard something around 10 last night. Couldn’t figure out what it was. This is on the other side of the block from us, so clearly what it was. I feel for our neighbors.” Here’s another angle, from Peter:

Meantime, a texter sent this from a south Lincoln Park blufftop trail:

The texter confirms it’s blocking the trail. If you find other fallen trees in city parks, report them via Find It Fix It or call 206-684-7250. … Sean sent this photo of a crew doing early-morning work where a tree tumbled on Hanford:

Near 53rd and Charlestown, Christopher Boffoli spotted this fallen fence:

We’ll continue adding to this through the day; photos are welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com or via text at 206-293-6302.