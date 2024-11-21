WINDSTORM AFTERMATH: Today’s West Seattle updates, and what’s next

(WSB photo, this afternoon)

On the second day after the windstorm, some effects linger – like that huge tree across Walnut Avenue south of Hanford, with vehicles stuck beneath its branches and utility-pole damage nearby; we photographed it a few hours ago. But there’s good news for some who have been without power since Tuesday night’s storm – via comments, residents of west Charlestown/Genesee Hill say they finally have electricity again. Commenter GHMike reported:

Power was restored around 3:30 PM for the area on Genesee Hill involving 155 residents on 52nd SW and 53rd SW. between Andover and Schmitz Park(and surrounding area). Looks like crew trucks are working on the area involving 55 residents in the adjacent area between Andover and Genesee on 52nd Ave., SW and 53rd Ave., SW (which was the first reported outage on Tuesday evening on Genesee Hill).

City Light‘s map shows a little over 6,000 customers still without power, down from a six-digit total at the peak of Tuesday night’s storm. The utility says it still has “dozens of crews” in the field working on restoration.

Meantime, you might have heard some talk of another storm on the way tomorrow. There’s no alert for our area right now, but the forecast calls for “breezy” conditions, south/southeast winds possibly gustings into the 30s – considerably less powerful than what blew through Tuesday.