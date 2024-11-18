WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Two coyote sightings

Two more West Seattle coyote sightings, this time with clear photos:

THIS MORNING, FAUNTLEE HILLS: Sent by Ann:

I followed this well-fed coyote up Donovan from Fauntlee Crest (Fauntlee Hills) this am around 6:40. He was not the least bit concerned about me.

LAST THURSDAY, SUNRISE HEIGHTS: Sent by a reader who wanted to be anonymous:

Coyote on 29th and Webster around 9:30 pm.

We publish coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm; if you’ve never seen one, you might still have trouble believing they live among us. Here’s state wildlife authorities’ advice on ensuring we can continue co-existing.