WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Two coyote sightings

Two more West Seattle coyote sightings, this time with clear photos:
THIS MORNING, FAUNTLEE HILLS: Sent by Ann:
I followed this well-fed coyote up Donovan from Fauntlee Crest (Fauntlee Hills) this am around 6:40. He was not the least bit concerned about me.
LAST THURSDAY, SUNRISE HEIGHTS: Sent by a reader who wanted to be anonymous:
Coyote on 29th and Webster around 9:30 pm.
We publish coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm; if you’ve never seen one, you might still have trouble believing they live among us. Here’s state wildlife authorities’ advice on ensuring we can continue co-existing.
