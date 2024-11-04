WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Latest coyote sightings

From north to south, coyotes’ resurgence continues in West Seattle. Here are the most-recent reports we’ve received:

HIGHLAND PARK COYOTE: Just received via text this morning, Jessica spotted a coyote on their camera about 10 pm Sunday near 20th/Holden.

“I do see a lot of cats roaming around ,, might be good to share (another) announcement,” Jessica suggested.

JUNCTION-AREA COYOTE: From Micah:

Early (Thursday) morning, caught a coyote next to my house in the Junction. First time I’ve seen one in the Junction. I was in my car, 39th between Genesee and Dakota 3 am Thursday morning, Halloween. It was dark and of course they’re pretty elusive.

GATEWOOD COYOTES: Last Sunday via text: “Just saw two coyotes cross 35th Ave SW at Myrtle heading west.”

NORTH ADMIRAL COYOTE: From Greg, a recent North Admiral sighting:

