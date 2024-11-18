WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind alert for Tuesday, and what’s different about this one

Charge everything – and secure whatever you have outside that might blow around – another wind alert is in place for our area. This time, the National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in effect from 2 pm Tuesday to 4 am Wednesday. That’s just part of a wave of stormy weather headed for the state – look at all the different alert-signifying colors – 13! – on the NWS map accompanying this story. For specifics, the alert suggests we can expect “east to southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.” The NWS also notes, “Significant impacts may occur at lower-than-usual wind speeds due to the atypical easterly wind direction.” (South/southwest is more common.)