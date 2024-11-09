WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 27 options!

(Harbor seal in the Duwamish River, photographed by Steve Bender)

Weekend’s here! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (and if we’re missing something of note, PLEASE let us know):

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

VACCINATION CLINIC: School clinic, but community’s welcome too – flu and COVID shots available, 9 am-3 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy’s home studio (3618 SW Alaska)

SHOREWOOD ELEMENTARY HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Just a short ways south of West Seattle, organizers are really hoping to see you at their early holiday bazaar today! 10 am-4 pm – crafts, baked goods, books, jewelry, decor, more. (2725 SW 116th, North Burien)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Gardening season is year-round! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

WAREHOUSE SALE: The KAVU outlet store at 9064 Delridge Way SW is having one, 11 am-6 pm today and Sunday,

MAKERS’ ART MARKET: November chance to shop dozens of artists, crafters, and other vendors, noon-5 pm at Alki Beach Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW). See the list of participants in our calendar listing.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

SPORTS: One playoff game in the area today – 12:30 pm at Denny International Middle School (2701 26th SW), West Seattle High School faces Bishop Blanchet in volleyball.

GRIEF/RELIEF POST-ELECTION WALK: 1:30 pm at Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor SW), explained here. RSVP here.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge is back. 5 pm and later entry times, tickets $29 and up. (6000 16th SW)

SOARING WITH SEALTH: Chief Sealth International High School PTSA fundraiser, 5:30 pm at Brockey Center on South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

CARRIE AKRE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, free in-store concert, all ages, celebrating vinyl release and lyric book. (4559 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: The Mortgage Lifters, 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: DA/D with Six Killers- A Benefit for the Skylark, doors at 6:30, music at 7:30, all ages until 10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Three groups make music tonight – Roughtail Feat. American Flats & Model Shop, 7 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

