WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Sing ‘The Messiah’ without leaving The Peninsula

Just about time to seriously get into the holiday previews. We’re working on this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, as noted the other day – thanks to everyone who’s sent info for that! Meantime, if you’d like to sing “The Messiah” without leaving the peninsula, West Side Presbyterian Church will be the place. Music director Anthony Spain asked us to publish this call for singers to join the choir:

The choir of West Side Presbyterian Church will be singing Christmas sections of the Messiah in December, and is welcoming singers of any age in our community to join us. The choir sings in the beautiful sanctuary space at WSPC, and will be joined by members of the Northwest Symphony Orchestra for this Messiah. For more information, please reach out to Music Director Anthony Spain at anthonys@wspc.org