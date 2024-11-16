WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY GUIDE: 2024’s version 1.0 is live!

The first version of our 2024 WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide is now live! It’s a work in progress all season long, with additions as we get them, and removals after events are over, so check it often. It starts with Thanksgiving-related info – ordering deadlines, etc. – and continues through lists including holiday bazaars and open houses, Santa photo ops, Christmas Ship stops, holiday concerts and plays, light shows, donation drives, church services, Small Business Saturday sales, more. Thanks to everyone who’s already sent information on what’s happening … if you have something planned but haven’t sent that info to us, hurry! Whatever you want the community to know, westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to reach us so we can get it into the guide (and if time/date-specific, into our year-round calendar too) – thank you! One more note – if you have a bookmark from years past, it’s a new link this year, so please change it – you’ll find the guide this year at westseattleblog.com/holiday.