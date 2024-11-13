WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Yet another 7-11 robbery; stolen work truck

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

YET ANOTHER 7-11 ROBBERY: The 35th/Avalon 7-11 was held up again early today, shortly after midnight. Police say two “masked male subjects dressed in all-black clothing with black ski masks, walked into the store and both male subjects pointed a handgun at” the clerk and told him not to move. One then jumped over the counter, opened the register and started taking out money, while the other grabbed merchandise. Between cash and merchandise, they got away with less than $200. They pointed a gun at the clerk again as they left and then got in a blue Kia that might have had a third person in it, taking off southbound on 35th.

STOLEN WORK TRUCK: Be on the lookout for a 2004 white Chevy Silverado 2500 Ext Cab with black mesh sides and a logo for Emerald Streak Landscaping and the phone number 206-356-2920. It was stolen from Metropolitan Market‘s parking lot at 1:30 pm last Friday. If you have any info, the police report # is 24-317036.