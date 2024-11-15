WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Building burglary; hit-and-run

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

BUILDING BURGLARY: From OT:

On November 10th at 12:31 AM, someone broke into our apartment building located near 35th Ave SW and Morgan St (High Point/Fairmount Park area). The intruder wore a light brown Carhartt beanie on his head, a black-and-brown plaid flannel shirt obscuring a shirt with a visual design on the front, gray cargo shorts, and black Adidas sneakers with white stripes. He also wore thick rings on the middle and ring fingers of his right hand. After peering into the lobby through the doors, he took out some kind of small tool from his right pocket – possibly a long screwdriver – then managed to force the door open. He entered the lobby, grabbed a box left sitting out, looked down the hallways in search of more packages to steal, then left the building. If anyone has information on who this man is, the police report number is 2024-944975.

HIT AND RUN: From RM, who says this happened early Tuesday, just before 2 am:

Attached is a video of a hit and run accident in front of my house. We don’t know who the driver is but we know that the car is a teal Toyota FJ Cruiser. In total that we know of, he totaled two cars and damaged another one north of this accident. We need your help finding the culprit of the crime. And in addition my laptop was stolen from the trunk.

This happened in the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW; the SPD incident # is 24-319356.