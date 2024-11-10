WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the police response at 34th/Myrtle

9:52 AM: For those wondering about the police response near Our Lady of Guadalupe at 34th/Myrtle – we don’t have details on the circumstances that preceded it, but police have arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen pickup truck. Emergency radio exchanges indicated that a struggle during the arrest led to a call for backup. The suspect is being taken to the hospital for evaluation; the stolen vehicle’s owner has been notified. (added) The vehicle was stolen from South Delridge.

10:36 AM: A texter says they called 911 because the suspect was apparently trying to steal another truck at 34th/Myrtle. “I just happened to be standing in my front door when he pulled up … he got out of (a) Dakota and got into (a) Tahoe and visibly started pounding on the ignition.”