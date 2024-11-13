WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 35th/Avalon 7-11 hit again

9:47 PM: Police are back at the 35th/Avalon 7-11 after another robbery in the past 15 minutes or so. Three people are reported to have gotten away with the store’s register. Two are described as Black, male, black face masks, black shirts, blue jeans, 5-9, 170, and the third is described only as female. The two male robbers are said to have implied weapons but none were actually seen.

10:08 PM: Officers just told dispatch the store will be closed for a while because Robbery Unit detectives are going there to investigate further.