WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 35th/Avalon 7-11 hit again

November 13, 2024 9:47 pm
9:47 PM: Police are back at the 35th/Avalon 7-11 after another robbery in the past 15 minutes or so. Three people are reported to have gotten away with the store’s register. Two are described as Black, male, black face masks, black shirts, blue jeans, 5-9, 170, and the third is described only as female. The two male robbers are said to have implied weapons but none were actually seen.

10:08 PM: Officers just told dispatch the store will be closed for a while because Robbery Unit detectives are going there to investigate further.

  • WS Res November 13, 2024 (10:01 pm)
    This has become an absolute joke. Criminals run Seattle, bottom line. Really don’t know when people are going to wake up and face this head on. How has this become acceptable? Thats the scary part. 

  • Curious November 13, 2024 (10:13 pm)
    I’m no Dick Tracy, but why aren’t cops watching 7-11’s a bit more closely? 

    • WSB November 13, 2024 (10:19 pm)
      We have six 7-11s in West Seattle alone (if I’m not forgetting one …). Station one officer at each, and you’ve pretty much decimated the force of 911 responders to West Seattle and South Park. Plus – these robbers struck almost three hours earlier than the ones earlier. You’d have to up that to a 24-hour patrol. But that said, I know they’d done some “watching” – remember the “interrupted” one at Harbor Ave a few weeks ago …

    • Dpilon November 13, 2024 (10:20 pm)
      Because they don’t have enough officers for that

  • Bob November 13, 2024 (10:25 pm)
    ﻿We were passed by a police car as we headed up Avalon this evening around 9:30. It was traveling at a high rate of speed with lights flashing and sirens sounding.  I could help but think was the 7-11 was being robbed again?  Sure enough, the police car was parked in the 7-11 parking lot as we waited for the light at 35th and Avalon.

