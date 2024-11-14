West Seattle-area preschools: You’re all invited to this!

Local preschools that want to reach a lot of families all in one night have an easy way to do that – sign up to be part of the West Seattle Preschool Fair! Here’s the invitation that organizers asked us to share:

Calling West Seattle-area Preschools! We will be holding our annual local Preschool Fair on January 7th, from 5:30 pm-7 pm at Hope Lutheran School’s North Gym. This is a great resource for young families in our area to learn about the options in our neighborhood. If you are interested in participating, please use this link to sign-up by next Monday (November 18th). Questions – westseattlepreschoolfair@gmail.com

And of course, if your family has a future preschooler, save the date!