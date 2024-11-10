WEEK AHEAD: Admiral Neighborhood Association’s next general gathering Tuesday

Big week ahead for community meetings. Among them: The Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s next general gathering, in person. at 7 pm Tuesday (November 12) at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). This month, ANA will hear from city attorney Ann Davison, who spoke to the Alki Community Council last month (WSB coverage here). They’ll also talk with police, elect leadership, and talk about upcoming events including December 14th’s “Winter Wonderland.” All welcome if you live, work, study, and/or play in the Admiral area.