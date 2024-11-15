Two holiday bazaars, two theater options, music, much more for your West Seattle Friday

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening around West Seattle and vicinity today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

THE MOUNT’S BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE: Holiday event at Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW; WSB sponsor) – first day of the holiday bazaar and bake sale.

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to “Stay ‘n’ Play” at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

TIRE TURN-IN: Got old tires? Don’t let them sit around polluting – Puget SoundKeeper is sponsoring a tire turn-in event 10 am-3 pm today at 3446 Airport Way S.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: As we get further into fall, season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD BAZAAR: 11 am-4 pm at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th), the guild’s benefit holiday bazaar and book sale begins,

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for the ambience of this cozy tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WSHS PTSA FALL FUNDRAISER: 5-7 pm in the West Seattle High School Commons (3000 California SW), showcase of student talent and more!

MONTHLY GAME NIGHT: Spruce Hill Winery (WSB sponsor) presents a monthly game night at 2960 4th Ave. S. in nearby SODO, 6 pm – get your reservations!

SOUND BATH FOR THE FULL MOON: 6 pm with Inner Alchemy at 3618 SW Alaska – here’s how to register.

SONGWRITER INCUBATOR NIGHT: Monthly songwriters’ open mic at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), signups at 6, performances at 6:30.

THEATER AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7 pm, staged reading of the play “Make Up” at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark for Fuzzy Math, Fruit Juice, TRANCES. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘OPHELIA’ AT WSHS: Second night for the student production, 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School theater (3000 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s music at Southgate Roller Rink features: Tom Price Desert Classic, Student Nurse, Dead on Cue. $5 skates, $18 cover. 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Peg tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!