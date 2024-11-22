TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Pre-holiday-weekend Friday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, November 22, as we head into the pre-holiday-week weekend.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Showery, breezy, high in the mid-50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:25 am, while sunset will be at 4:25 pm. (Just eight minutes past what will be the earliest sunset of the year. We’ll be headed back the other way even before winter solstice.)

(Wednesday photo by Christopher Boffoli)

TRANSIT

Water Taxi today – Regular service.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Sealth as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

ROAD WORK

*California water-break hole near the Admiral Theater is supposed to get fixed today, so watch out for city utility trucks in that area.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the south half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the north side. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

