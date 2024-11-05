TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, ELECTION: Tuesday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, November 5.

ELECTION DAY

Ballot-dropbox traffic jams are likely, especially in the hours before the dropboxes close at 8 pm. Traffic directing, no-parking signs, and security guards are expected at the boxes – SW Alaska between California and 44th, South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), High Point Library (SW Raymond between 34th and 35th SW), Morgan Junction Park (California SW about a block north of Fauntleroy).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Calmer today, partly sunny, showers possible, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7 am, while sunset will be at 4:44 pm.

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the south half of the bridge is now closed after the Friday switchover, with one lane each way on the north side. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – Regular 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Sealth back as the unscheduled third boat; check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

