1:32 PM: Thanks for the tip. Another big incident being dispatched right now – a water-main break reported in the Admiral District, on California near College. Water’s reported to be coming up from the covers on both sides of the road. We’re on the way to check it out.

1:48 PM: Still on the way but hearing emergency responders say that while the water’s shut off, there are two big holes “in front of the Admiral Theater” that will have to be filled.