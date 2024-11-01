SPORTS: West Seattle HS Cross Country milestone and state qualifiers

Thanks to Barry White for the report and photos from a historic achievement for West Seattle High School‘s cross country runners:

It was a great day at the Sea-King 3A District Championships on Thursday for the West Seattle HS XC runners and Head Coach Shelley Neal. This was the first time in program history that a full boys’ and girls’ team qualified for Districts at the same time.

Congrats to Aran Connolly, Lukas Doig, Clara Peak, and Daisy Pierson, who qualified individually for the WIAA State XC Championship next weekend in Pasco. Doig, Peak, and Pierson all ran PRs on the tough Lower Woodland course. The boys’ and girls; teams both finished 10th overall.

Our two Unified team runners, Elliott Weinmann and Garrison Etheridge, also qualified for State. They and their running partners Liam Baier and Ryan Wade will compete in the first-ever State Unified XC race in Pasco on 11/9 at 2:00 PM.