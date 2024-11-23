SPORTS: Long day for West Seattle HS volleyball team @ state tournament

As we’ve been reporting, West Seattle High School‘s volleyball team is at the state tournament for the first time in a half-century. Saturday was their second day of play in Yakima, concluding late at night with a loss – first match of the day, the Wildcats shut out Stanwood, 3-0 (25-23, 31-29, 25-14); then in the second, they lost to Seattle Prep, 3-1 (21-25, 27-25, 25-9, 25-19). That sent them to the consolation bracket, with little time to rest – they’ll play Liberty at 10 am today (Saturday), and if they win, they play for 5th place at 2 pm. It’s been a huge season for head coach Scott Behrbaum and his team, taking the district championship along the way. We’ll have another update after today’s game(s).