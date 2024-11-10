SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS girls’ cross country success at state

Another local high-school team that made it to state is celebrating its success – thanks to the reader who sent this report on the Chief Sealth International High School cross country girls’ results:

Congratulations to Chief Sealth IHS junior Federica Dilley on finishing 7th at the 2A State Cross Country Championship on Saturday in Pasco! Dilley covered the 5k course in a time of 18:59 and led the Seahawks to an 11th-place team finish.

(Pictured: CSIHS junior Federica Dilley (red) receiving her award after earning first team All-State)

(Pictured: The CSIHS girls’ XC team after placing 11th at the 2A State Championship)

Full results from the 2024 WIAA Cross Country State Championships are available here.