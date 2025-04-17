West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 update, with one week of registration remaining

If you’re going to join in the region’s largest community garage-sale day – but you’re not registered yet – hurry! The registration deadline for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 is now one week away, 11:30 pm next Thursday (April 24)! Registration gets you on the map and in the guide for the 20th-anniversary WSCGSD, 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 10 (you can add hours or even days to your sale, but that’s the basic window for everybody), coordinated by us at WSB. More than 330 sales are signed up as of tonight, all over West Seattle and a bit beyond (we have a couple White Center signups so far), and a wide variety not only of merchandise (the sales whose listings we’ve reviewed so far include a boat and a classic car) but also of treats – besides the classic lemonade stands, we have one sale offering sourdough bread and sourdough chocolate-chip cookies! Be part of the fun, meet your neighbors, convert some not-needed stuff into cash. Clicking here takes you to the registration form; whether you’re selling or shopping, check in here on Saturday, May 3, one week before WSCGSD, when we’ll launch the map and guide.