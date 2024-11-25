ROAD-WORK ALERT: Work planned near million-gallon overflow-tank project site in southeast West Seattle

Announced today by the King County Wastewater Treatment Division, as their million-gallon sewer-overflow tank project continues taking shape:

Utility investigation work near First Avenue South bridge beginning December 2

King County Wastewater Treatment Division is planning to build a wastewater and stormwater storage tank near the First Avenue South Bridge to reduce combined sewer overflows into the Duwamish River, with construction expected to begin in summer 2025. Starting as early as (next Monday) December 2, 2024, crews will spend up to three days potholing, or digging small holes, near the future storage tank site in preparation for upcoming construction. This work will help King County to better understand the locations and condition of existing utility lines.

What you can expect

-Work hours 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for up to three days, starting as early as Monday, December 2. Work on Highland Park Way SW may happen at night to avoid disrupting traffic.

-Temporary lane closures with flaggers on site to assist vehicle and pedestrian movement.

-One drill rig and up to four service vehicles on site.

-Noise and slight vibrations during work hours, including engine noise and periodic hammering.

-Occasional truck traffic accessing the site during work hours.

Please watch for equipment and signs in the area, travel slowly to stay safe and follow direction from flaggers.