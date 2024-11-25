Our list for your West Seattle Monday!

(Eagle at Alki, photographed by Christopher Boffoli)

Here’s our list for your Monday, from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FORGOTTEN CHILDREN’S FUND TOY DRIVE: Today’s the first day you can bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the John L. Scott Westwood offices (WSB sponsor) on the breezeway at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton).

DONATE WARM CLOTHES & DESSERTS: Today’s the first day you can donate warm clothes, blankets, socks, and/or desserts at D Squared Hospitality‘s offices – 4105 Airport Way S. – for Thursday’s free community dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), for kids 0-2.

BINGO! Monday nights at Locust Cider on Alki, 6 pm. (2820 Alki SW)

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: No Monday night meeting this week.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: You’re invited to free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – Monday nights, live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING! 9 pm is the start time for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, and/or something for our Holiday Guide, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!