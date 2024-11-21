UPDATE: House fire in North Delridge

(Added: Reader photo)

1:20 PM: A fire call in the 4800 block of 25th SW has just been upgraded to a “full response” and arriving crews have declared it a “working fire.” Updates to come.

1:23 PM: Fire crews believe the fire is centered in the basement. They’ve found it and are putting water on it. Meantime, thanks to the neighbor who sent the photo we’ve added above. Police are blocking off surrounding streets (including Edmunds at Delridge). They’ve quickly declared the fire under control. No word of injuries so far.

1:33 PM: SFD confirms no one is hurt. They’ve searched the building and report it “all clear.”

1:40 PM: SFD has declared the fire “tapped” (out). They’ll be investigating the cause and starting to dismiss units.